No death was reported on Monday, a state health department bulletin said

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra reports 226 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 5,776 x 00:00

Maharashtra on Monday reported 226 new cases of Covid-19, the state health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,62,120, as per the bulletin.

No death was reported on Monday, the bulletin said.

Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 5,776 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

505 patients recovered and were discharged on April 24 80,07,840 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until today. The recovery rate in the state is now 98.11 per cent, the bulletin said.

Maharashtra had on Sunday reported 545 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths related to the virus, the state health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases on Sunday had taken the overall infection tally to 81,61,894, as per the bulletin.

Also Read: Mumbai reports 59 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 1,264

Maharashtra on Monday had a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin had said.

655 patients were discharged on April 23 80,07,335 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery.

Recovery rate in the state on Sunday stood at 98.11 per cent, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Monday reported as many as 59 new cases of Covid-19. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,61,946, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

No death was reported on April 24. The death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,761, the health bulletin said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 131 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,40,921.

The city now has an active caseload of 1,264 patients, it further said.