Breaking News
Virar building collapse: Cry for help from under debris saves family of 3
Ganeshotsav 2025: Inside Mumbai’s Ganesha kitchens serving lakhs of devotees
Maharashtra CM’s word lifts Tardeo residents, but homes still out of reach
Ganeshotsav 2025: Now digitally track visarjan sites in Kalyan-Dombivli
As Marathas rally for quota, OBC leaders threaten to hit the streets
Swift action helps Mumbai Police foil two extortion rackets
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Indias GDP grows 78 per cent in Q1 Govt data

India's GDP grows 7.8 per cent in Q1: Govt data

Updated on: 29 August,2025 04:34 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The GDP growth in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year was mainly due to good showing by the farm sector, as per government data

India's GDP grows 7.8 per cent in Q1: Govt data

The agriculture sector recorded a 3.7 per cent growth, up from 1.5 per cent in the April-June period of 2024-25. Representational pic

Listen to this article
India's GDP grows 7.8 per cent in Q1: Govt data
x
00:00

Indian economy grew by 7.8 per cent in April-June -- the highest in five quarters -- before the disruptive US tariffs were imposed.

Indian economy grew by 7.8 per cent in April-June -- the highest in five quarters -- before the disruptive US tariffs were imposed.

The GDP growth in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year was mainly due to good showing by the farm sector, as per government data.



India remains the fastest-growing major economy, as China's GDP growth in the April-June period was 5.2 per cent.


The previous highest GDP growth was 8.4 per cent in January-March of 2024, as per the data.

The agriculture sector recorded a 3.7 per cent growth, up from 1.5 per cent in the April-June period of 2024-25, as per the National Statistical Office (NSO) data released on Friday.

However, manufacturing sector growth marginally increased to 7.7 per cent in the first quarter of FY26 compared to 7.6 per cent in the year-ago period.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India had projected real GDP growth for 2025-26 at 6.5 per cent, with Q1 at 6.5 per cent, Q2 at 6.7 per cent, Q3 at 6.6 per cent, and Q4 at 6.3 per cent. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) india India news national news news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK