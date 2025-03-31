India sends aid to earthquake-hit Myanmar

A specialised rescue team from Indian Army’s 50 (I) Para Brigade has also been swiftly deployed, officials said

Indian Air Force plane lands at Myanmar’s Yangon Airport. PicX@airnewsalerts

India has sent relief materials, rescue teams and medical equipment in five military aircraft to Myanmar to help victims of the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that killed over 1,600 people and injured nearly 3,000.

India mounted its relief mission—named ‘Operation Brahma’ as a swift response to the devastation caused by the earthquake that hit Myanmar as well as Thailand on Friday. New Delhi dispatched relief materials, medicines, an 80-member search and rescue team from the NDRF and military field hospitals in three C-130J and two C-17 Globemaster aircraft.

