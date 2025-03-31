Breaking News
Motorists raising hell on yet-to-open stretch of Samruddhi Highway
Mumbai’s new elevated nature trail opens at Kamala Nehru Park in Malabar Hill
Mumbai: BMC to use mobile pumps for flood management
Mumbai: Churchgate-end foot overbridge at Mahim station thrown open
Maharashtra schools to stay open only in morning shifts amid heatwave
Gudi Padwa Gudi Padwa
Home > News > India News > Article > India sends aid to earthquake hit Myanmar

India sends aid to earthquake-hit Myanmar

Updated on: 31 March,2025 09:31 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

A specialised rescue team from Indian Army’s 50 (I) Para Brigade has also been swiftly deployed, officials said

India sends aid to earthquake-hit Myanmar

Indian Air Force plane lands at Myanmar’s Yangon Airport. PicX@airnewsalerts

Listen to this article
India sends aid to earthquake-hit Myanmar
x
00:00

India has sent relief materials, rescue teams and medical equipment in five military aircraft to Myanmar to help victims of the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that killed over 1,600 people and injured nearly 3,000.


India mounted its relief mission—named ‘Operation Brahma’ as a swift response to the devastation caused by the earthquake that hit Myanmar as well as Thailand on Friday. New Delhi dispatched relief materials, medicines, an 80-member search and rescue team from the NDRF and military field hospitals in three C-130J and two C-17 Globemaster aircraft.


A specialised rescue team from Indian Army’s 50 (I) Para Brigade has also been swiftly deployed, officials said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india myanmar earthquake India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK