India starts anti-dumping investigation on few steel imports from China

India has begun an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Cold Rolled Non-Oriented Electrical Steel that was either originated or exported from China, a notification from the central government said, ANI reported.

POSCO Maharashtra Steel Pvt.Ltd. and CSCI Steel Corporation India Pvt. Ltd. submitted an application to the designated authority on behalf of the local industry, according to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.

According to the official announcement, the applicants stated that they are inflicting "material injury to the domestic industry" by importing the said commodity at dumping prices from China.

The applicants have also claimed that there is future threat of material injury to the domestic industry due to the dumped imports and have asked for imposition of anti-dumping duty on similar imports from China, ANI reported.

Anti-dumping duties, in other words, are taxes levied on imported goods to make up the difference between their export price and their normal value in cases when dumping harms domestic producers of competing products.

The product under investigation is "Cold Rolled Non-Oriented Electrical Steel" (CRNO).

It comprises silicon-electrical steel cold-rolled flat products, regardless of thickness and width, and whether or not they are coiled.

These items are widely utilized as iron core materials for rotating machines, which range in size from small precision electric motors to big power generators. These machines are employed in many different applications, such as industrial motors, large generators, and domestic appliances.

"The applicants have claimed that the subject goods, which have been alleged to be dumped in India, are identical to the goods produced by the domestic industry. There are no known differences in the technical specifications, quality, functions and end use of the two products. The Authority notes that the two are prima facie technically and commercially substitutable. Therefore, for the purpose of the present investigation, the subject goods produced by the applicants in India are being treated as 'like article' to the subject goods being imported from the subject country," read the official notification, as cited by ANI.

The parties who filed the application before the Indian authority are asked to give their comments, if any, within 15 days of date of initiation of this investigation, ANI reported.

(With inputs from ANI)