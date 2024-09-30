Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Injury keeps Samit Dravid out of U19 series opener

Injury keeps Samit Dravid out of U19 series opener

Updated on: 30 September,2024 01:39 PM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Samit was expected to make his India U-19 debut at Puducherry but did not feature in any of the three matches

Injury keeps Samit Dravid out of U19 series opener

Samit Dravid (Pic: X)

Injury keeps Samit Dravid out of U19 series opener
Injured Samit Dravid was ruled out of the opening four-day game between India U-19 and Australia U-19 and is also unlikely to be fit in time for the second match of the series.


The series opener began on Monday.


Samit is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) recuperating from a knee injury that forced him to sit out of the three-match youth one-dayers against the Aussies recently.


He was expected to make his India U-19 debut at Puducherry but did not feature in any of the three matches. India had won the series 3-0.

"As of now he's at the NCA, recovering from his knee injury. So, I don't know yet. It looks unlikely," head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

In fact, for Samit, son of former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid, this is the last chance to represent India at the U-19 level.

Also Read: Rain threat after England sets Australia target of 310 to win deciding ODI

He is set to turn 19 on October 11 this year, which will also make him ineligible for playing for India in the ICC 2026 Under-19 World Cup.

"His MRI scan was done during the one-day matches. We thought of giving him a go at the four-day game, but let's see how he progresses at the NCA. We are waiting for their report. We also have a second match," a source close to the development told PTI.

The second four-day match will start from October 7 at Chepauk, hence Samit has another week to recover from the knee injury.

Kanitkar said playing four-day red-ball game at the Under-19 stage will help the development of players.

"It's a great initiative to play Test games because red-ball [cricket] really tests you. There's enough time for the bowlers to plan and make strategies. So, for both batters and bowlers and even for fielders it's the ideal challenge to see where you stand.

"To be able to play against a foreign side is a great thing. I know a lot of people, including myself who played Under-19 cricket against foreign teams and it really helped us a lot," Kanitkar added. 

