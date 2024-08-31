Rahul Dravid's son Samit makes the cut in India's U-19 squad

The three-match one-day series will be held in Puducherry on September 21, 23 and 26, and India will be led by Uttar Pradesh’s Mohammad Amaan

Rahul Dravid. Pic/AFP

Samit Dravid, son of former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid, was on Saturday drafted into the India U-19 squad for the upcoming multi-format series against Australia.

The three-match one-day series will be held in Puducherry on September 21, 23 and 26, and India will be led by Uttar Pradesh’s Mohammad Amaan.

The series will then roll to Chennai for two four-day matches beginning on September 30 and October 7. The India squad for this leg of the tour will be captained by Soham Patwardhan of Madhya Pradesh.

Samit, a pace-bowling all-rounder, is currently playing for Mysore Warriors in the ongoing KSCA Maharaja T20 trophy in Bangalore. However, his outings so far have been underwhelming with the bat —82 runs from seven innings with a highest of 33, and he is yet to bowl in the tournament.

