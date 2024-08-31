Breaking News
Mumbai Coastal Road to be partly shut for traffic from Aug 31 to Sept 2
Elderly man brutally beaten inside train on suspicion of carrying beef
Thane man arrested for kidnapping, sexually abusing 2-year-old neighbour
Vasai advocates to launch agitation on Sept 2 to demand new court building
Four Mumbai Police officials suspended for 'planting' drugs on man in Kalina
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Rahul Dravids son Samit makes the cut in Indias U 19 squad

Rahul Dravid's son Samit makes the cut in India's U-19 squad

Updated on: 01 September,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The three-match one-day series will be held in Puducherry on September 21, 23 and 26, and India will be led by Uttar Pradesh’s Mohammad Amaan

Rahul Dravid's son Samit makes the cut in India's U-19 squad

Rahul Dravid. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Rahul Dravid's son Samit makes the cut in India's U-19 squad
x
00:00

Samit Dravid, son of former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid, was on Saturday drafted into the India U-19 squad for the upcoming multi-format series against Australia.


The three-match one-day series will be held in Puducherry on September 21, 23 and 26, and India will be led by Uttar Pradesh’s Mohammad Amaan.



Also Read: Evaldo edges out Jamari in Idar Gold Trophy (Gr 1)


The series will then roll to Chennai for two four-day matches beginning on September 30 and October 7. The India squad for this leg of the tour will be captained by Soham Patwardhan of Madhya Pradesh.

Samit, a pace-bowling all-rounder, is currently playing for Mysore Warriors in the ongoing KSCA Maharaja T20 trophy in Bangalore. However, his outings so far have been underwhelming with the bat —82 runs from seven innings with a highest of 33, and he is yet to bowl in the tournament.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

u-19 world cup cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK