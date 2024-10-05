Breaking News
India successfully flight tests 4th-Gen VSHORADS missile

Updated on: 05 October,2024 09:42 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

The tests were carried out on October 3 and 4 against high-speed targets and the weapon systems demonstrated very critical parameters of "maximum range and maximum altitude interception, the defence ministry said

India successfully flight tests 4th-Gen VSHORADS missile

DRDO successfully flight-tests 4th Generation VSHORADS at Pokhran Field Firing Ranges. Pic/PTI

India conducted three successful flight tests of a new generation of very short-range air defence missile systems at Rajasthan's Pokhran firing ranges, paving the way for their production.


The tests were carried out on October 3 and 4 against high-speed targets and the weapon systems demonstrated very critical parameters of "maximum range and maximum altitude interception", the defence ministry said.


It said the successful trials paved the way for "early user trials and production in a short time span" in line with the government's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).


"The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted three flight tests of the fourth generation, technically-advanced miniaturised Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) at the Pokhran field firing ranges," the ministry said.

"The development of VSHORADS missiles has been completed and two production agencies have been engaged in the development-cum-production partner (DcPP) mode," it said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army for the flight tests of the missile system.

Singh said this new missile, equipped with modern technologies, will give further technological boost to the armed forces against aerial threats, it said.

VSHORADS is a man-portable air defence system designed and developed indigenously by Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and Indian industry partners.

The missile incorporates many novel technologies including a miniaturised reaction control system (RCS) and integrated avionics which have been successfully proven during the tests, the ministry said in a statement. 

