DRDO conducts successful flight test of Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile off Odisha coast

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted a successful flight test of the Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile (ITCM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha, on Thursday.

A release issued by the Defence Ministry stated that during the test, all subsystems performed as per expectations.

According to the release, to ensure complete coverage of the flight path, the missile performance was monitored by several Range Sensors like Radar, Electro-Optical Tracking System (EOTS) and Telemetry deployed by ITR at different locations. The flight of the missile was also monitored from the Su-30-Mk-I aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

The missile followed the desired path using waypoint navigation and demonstrated very low-altitude sea-skimming flight. This successful flight test has also established the reliable performance of the indigenous propulsion system developed by the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), Bengaluru, the release mentioned.

The missile is also equipped with advanced avionics and software to ensure better and more reliable performance. The missile is developed by Bengaluru-based DRDO laboratory Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), along with contributions from other laboratories and Indian industries. The test was witnessed by many senior scientists from various DRDO laboratories, along with representatives from the production partner, as mentioned in the release.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for the successful flight test of the ITCM and stated that the successful development of indigenous long-range subsonic cruise missile powered by indigenous propulsion is a major milestone for Indian defence R&D.

Secretary, Department of Defence- Research and Development (R&D) & Chairman DRDO Samir V Kamat congratulated the entire team of DRDO on the successful conduct of the ITCM launch.

