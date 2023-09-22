Breaking News
Lalbaugcha Raja receives over Rs 1 cr in donations in just 2 days of Ganeshotsav
Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 28 new cases
Dhangar quota demand: Will study methodology of other states, says CM Shinde
Four of family found dead inside house in Ujjain
Maharashtra: Inferior quality betel nuts seized in Nagpur, says FDA
3 Idiots actor Akhil Mishra passes away in an accident at the age of 58
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > India suspends visa services in Canada

India suspends visa services in Canada

Updated on: 22 September,2023 08:58 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Agency hired to scrutinise visa applications withdraws suspension hours later then reinstates it

India suspends visa services in Canada

High Commission of Canada in India in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
India suspends visa services in Canada
x
00:00

In a series of flip-flops, a private agency hired by India to carry out initial scrutiny of visa applications of Canadians on Thursday put out a note on its website on suspension of visa services due to “operational reasons”, withdrew it within hours and then again put it back online.


The agency, BLS International, also informed the stock exchanges that it had suspended India visa services in Canada with immediate effect. The note put on Canada page of the firm’s website, which was withdrawn and restored later, read, “Important notice from Indian mission. Due to operational reasons, with effect from September 21, 2023, Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice. Please keep checking BLS website for further updates.”


Screengrab of the BLS websiteScreengrab of the BLS website


BLS International Services Limited, a listed company, also said in its stock exchange filing that the impact of this move is negligible on its financials as “the Canadian visa issuance business contributes less than two per cent to BLS Internationals’ total annual revenue”. India and Canada are embroiled in a diplomatic row over the killing of a Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

Also read: Rajya Sabha passes women’s reservation bill

Canada temporarily adjust staff in India

Canada on Thursday said it is assessing its staff complement in India and taking action to ensure safety of its diplomats in the country claiming that some of them have received threats on various social media platforms. The Canadian High Commission said Ottawa expects New Delhi to provide for the security of its diplomats and consular officers in India and that it has decided to “temporarily” adjust staff presence in the country as a precautionary measure. “With some diplomats having received threats on various social media platforms, Global Affairs Canada is assessing its staff complement in India,” the high commission said. 

Take allegations seriously: Trudeau

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Thursday reiterated that there are “credible allegations” as he urged the government of India to work with his country to allow justice to follow its course in the killing of a Khalistani extremist leader. “We call upon the GOI to take this matter seriously and to work with us to shed full transparency. and ensure accountability and justice in this matter. We are a country of the rule of law.” he said.

Some prejudice in Trudeau’s allegations: MEA

India on Thursday said there is a degree of prejudice in Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations against it on the killing of a Khalistani separatist in Canada and termed these as “politically motivated”. The MEA said Canada did not share any specific information with India. When asked at a press conference whether New Delhi has apprised its views to its allies on the row, spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has conveyed its position.  He also said the Indian high commission and consulates in Canada are temporarily unable to process visa applications in view of disruption of work due to security issues.

‘Punjabis in panic over India-Canada ties’

Amid strains in India-Canada ties, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday met Amit Shah and hoped for a quick resolution to disputes between the two countries, noting that Punjabis in large numbers live there and the deteriorating relations have left them in a state of panic. “Both governments, India’s as well as Canada’s, should find a solution as soon as possible,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you like reading film magazines?
national news new delhi narendra modi PM Modi news India news india canada

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK