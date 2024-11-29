Breaking News
India tests K 4 nuclear capable missile from INS Arighaat

India tests K-4 nuclear-capable missile from INS Arighaat

Updated on: 29 November,2024 07:28 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

The Navy has two nuclear submarines with the capability to fire ballistic missile

The missile was fired from nuclear submarine. PIC/X@Sputnik_India

The Indian Navy carried out the test firing of the 3,500 km K-4 ballistic missile from the newly-inducted nuclear submarine INS Arighaat on Wednesday.


According to defence sources, the test results are being analysed, after which the officials concerned would be briefing the top military and political leadership. The test is crucial for validating the country's second-strike capability.


The Indian Navy had inducted the submarine in August in the Vishakhapatnam-based Ship Building Centre. The sources said that prior to the full-range test of the missile, the DRDO had carried out extensive trials of the launch of the missile to be fired from underwater platforms.


The navy is now planning to carry out more tests of the missile system. The navy has two nuclear submarines with the capability to fire ballistic missiles, including the INS Arihant and the Arighaat. The third boat has also been launched and is expected to be inducted next year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

indian navy national news new delhi India news

