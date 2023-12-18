India to be third largest economy in my third term: PM Modi

The Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) building, the world’s largest office complex with more than 67 lakh square feet of floor area, is located at Khajod village near Surat city

India will be among the top three economies in the world in his third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Sunday after inaugurating the sprawling Surat Diamond Bourse, which he said was the “symbol of strength and determination of new India”.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Modi said the Surat diamond industry is giving jobs to 8 lakh people, and another 1.5 lakh jobs will be added due to the new bourse, the world’s largest and most modern centre for the international diamond and jewellery business.

The Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) building, the world’s largest office complex with more than 67 lakh square feet of floor area, is located at Khajod village near Surat city. This shows the capability of Indian design, designers, material and concept. “This building is the symbol of new strength and determination of new India,” he said.

“You all know India has risen to become the fifth biggest economic power in the world from 10th in the last 10 years. Now, Modi has given his guarantee that in his third innings, India will be among the world’s top three economies,” he said.

‘Mehngaai-nomics’: Kharge slams govt

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday hit out at the Centre over the rise in prices of essential commodities during the Modi government’s tenure and wondered what kind of “developed India” is this. In a post on X, Kharge shared a video montage comparing the 2014 prices of essential items such as milk, onion, tomatoes, and sugar with their current prices to highlight inflation.

Unemployment among graduates

Unemployment rate among graduates in a the age group of 15 years and above has declined to 13.4 per cent in 2022-23 from 14.9 per cent in year ago, according to a government survey.

‘India to stay lower middle eco by 2047’

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said India will still remain a lower middle country if the potential growth rate remains at 6 per cent annually without any rise in population by 2047 (Amrit Kaal).

