India is poised for a significant transformation in its aviation sector with the introduction of the Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill, 2024, Union Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said

Expanding the helicopter industry presents a significant opportunity and the government is set to advance towards manufacturing helicopters, Union Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said on Friday.

The Bill was moved for passage in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

It promises to enhance the country's aviation capabilities, including helicopter manufacturing and the introduction of seaplanes.

In a speech delivered while introducing the Bill, the minister highlighted the potential for growth in India's helicopter industry, noting that the country operated just 250 helicopters at present.

"This is a great opportunity to tap into. We are going to manufacture helicopters and the state-of-design element in the Bill will improve the establishment of manufacturing plants and designs," he said.

The minister expressed confidence that once the necessary infrastructure was established, state governments would lend their support to these initiatives.

Naidu also announced plans to introduce seaplanes as part of a broader strategy to expand air travel options.

"Certain policies have been made and we have taken industry feedback and made some changes, which will open a whole new area of air travel. We can connect places with dams, lakes and seas through this initiative," he explained.

The Bill also emphasises the importance of India's aviation heritage, with the minister making a special mention of the Aero Club of India.

"We take pride in the Aero Club of India and, in the future, we will explore how to use its wisdom in the aviation sector," he said.

Addressing concerns raised during the debate over the naming of the Bill, the minister dismissed allegations of language imposition.

He said he had personally reviewed the text of the Bill and found that of the 11,643 words, only three were in Hindi, with the remainder in English.

"I don't understand why some people feel we are imposing something. I heard people questioning why, as a Telugu speaker, I am accepting this. Of course, I accept it -- this is an Indian language and we are proud of all Indian languages," he affirmed.

