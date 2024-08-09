Breaking News
Mumbai suburban railway lines to get Kavach
Thane: 48 hours after child’s death, outrage forces police to file an FIR
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Exclusive | Mumbai: Hawkers return outside Borivli station mere hours after crackdown
Mumbai: Two fraudsters held for cheating woman out of Rs 15 lakh
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > India to boost helicopter manufacturing says aviation minister Naidu

India to boost helicopter manufacturing, says aviation minister Naidu

Updated on: 09 August,2024 06:46 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

India is poised for a significant transformation in its aviation sector with the introduction of the Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill, 2024, Union Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said

India to boost helicopter manufacturing, says aviation minister Naidu

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
India to boost helicopter manufacturing, says aviation minister Naidu
x
00:00

Expanding the helicopter industry presents a significant opportunity and the government is set to advance towards manufacturing helicopters, Union Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said on Friday.


India is poised for a significant transformation in its aviation sector with the introduction of the Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill, 2024, he said.



The Bill was moved for passage in the Lok Sabha on Friday.


It promises to enhance the country's aviation capabilities, including helicopter manufacturing and the introduction of seaplanes.

In a speech delivered while introducing the Bill, the minister highlighted the potential for growth in India's helicopter industry, noting that the country operated just 250 helicopters at present.

"This is a great opportunity to tap into. We are going to manufacture helicopters and the state-of-design element in the Bill will improve the establishment of manufacturing plants and designs," he said.

The minister expressed confidence that once the necessary infrastructure was established, state governments would lend their support to these initiatives.

Naidu also announced plans to introduce seaplanes as part of a broader strategy to expand air travel options.

"Certain policies have been made and we have taken industry feedback and made some changes, which will open a whole new area of air travel. We can connect places with dams, lakes and seas through this initiative," he explained.

The Bill also emphasises the importance of India's aviation heritage, with the minister making a special mention of the Aero Club of India.

"We take pride in the Aero Club of India and, in the future, we will explore how to use its wisdom in the aviation sector," he said.

Addressing concerns raised during the debate over the naming of the Bill, the minister dismissed allegations of language imposition.

He said he had personally reviewed the text of the Bill and found that of the 11,643 words, only three were in Hindi, with the remainder in English.

"I don't understand why some people feel we are imposing something. I heard people questioning why, as a Telugu speaker, I am accepting this. Of course, I accept it -- this is an Indian language and we are proud of all Indian languages," he affirmed.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India India news national news indian government news Aircraft

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK