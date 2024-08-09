The airline confirmed the suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv "in view of the current situation in parts of the Middle East" until further notice.

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Air India suspends Tel Aviv flights indefinitely amid escalating Middle East tensions x 00:00

Air India has declared that its flights to and from Tel Aviv will be suspended indefinitely due to escalating Middle Eastern tensions, specifically between Israel and Iran. The Tata Group-owned airline first suspended services from New Delhi to Tel Aviv until August 8, but has now extended the ban till further notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The airline confirmed the suspension in a post on X (previously Twitter), noting, "In view of the current situation in parts of the Middle East, scheduled operation of our flights to and from Tel Aviv are suspended with immediate effect until further notice."

Passengers who have confirmed tickets for travel to and from Tel Aviv will receive a full refund, they added.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation and are offering a full refund to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv. Safety of our guests and crew remains our topmost priority," the airlines further wrote.

#ImportantAnnouncement



In view of the current situation in parts of the Middle East, scheduled operation of our flights to and from Tel Aviv are suspended with immediate effect until further notice. We are continuously monitoring the situation and are offering a full refund to… — Air India (@airindia) August 9, 2024

This suspension follows a pattern established earlier this year, when Air India temporarily halted flights to Tel Aviv owing to regional tensions. After nearly five months of suspension, the airline restarted Tel Aviv services on March 3.

Flights were initially suspended on October 7, 2023, following Hamas strikes on Tel Aviv, which caused continuous insecurity in the region. The situation remains unpredictable, with tensions between Israel and numerous terror groups, including Hamas, factoring into the decision to halt flights.

Israeli troops launch new assault into Gaza's Khan Younis amid cease-fire talks

Meanwhile, targetting Hamas fighters who the IDF alleges continue to operate in the area despite numerous offensives, Israeli troops began a fresh assault into the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis on Friday. This came as American, Qatari, and Egyptian mediators stepped up their efforts to get Israel and Hamas to agree to a cease-fire.

Following the Israeli military's most recent foray into the city in July, many Palestinians had just recently returned to Khan Younis' severely damaged eastern districts when they were ordered to evacuate. This was the start of yet another Palestinian exodus from the area, stated an Associated Press report.

Carrying necessities like small gas cylinders, mattresses, tents, bags and blankets, thousands of people escaped on Thursday, the news agency report added.