Breaking News
Maharashtra: American woman found tied to tree in forest in Sindhudurg district, husband faces FIR
Guru Waghmare murder: Rs 12 lakh for city Ghajini’s head!
MNS rampage: Legislator’s car vandalised over Raj Thackeray slur
Mumbai: Escalator to platform 2, 3 now at Ghatkopar station
Mumbai: Restaurant valet booked for running over man, fracturing both legs
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > 16 kids remain hospitalised after Hezbollah rocket strike

16 kids remain hospitalised after Hezbollah rocket strike

Updated on: 31 July,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Tel Aviv
Agencies |

Top

One child is in moderate condition while four others are being treated for light wounds, mostly from shrapnel, mainly suffering from shrapnel injuries

16 kids remain hospitalised after Hezbollah rocket strike

Displaced Palestinians leave Khan Yunis on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
16 kids remain hospitalised after Hezbollah rocket strike
x
00:00

Sixteen children injured in Hezbollah’s deadly rocket attack on Saturday remain hospitalised, including seven in serious condition, hospital officials said on Monday morning.


The Ziv Medical Centre in Safed, where eight are being treated, said three are in serious condition, of whom two remain sedated and on ventilators. The hospital added that all three are suffering abdominal and chest injuries, and limb fractures. One child is in moderate condition while four others are being treated for light wounds, mostly from shrapnel, mainly suffering from shrapnel injuries.



Haifa’s Rambam Medical Centre said it is still treating five victims. Three are listed in serious condition in the paediatric intensive care unit where they are sedated and on ventilators. Another two suffering from shrapnel injuries are in mild condition in the paediatric surgery unit.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news tel aviv israel International news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK