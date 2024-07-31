16 kids remain hospitalised after Hezbollah rocket strike

One child is in moderate condition while four others are being treated for light wounds, mostly from shrapnel, mainly suffering from shrapnel injuries

Sixteen children injured in Hezbollah’s deadly rocket attack on Saturday remain hospitalised, including seven in serious condition, hospital officials said on Monday morning.

The Ziv Medical Centre in Safed, where eight are being treated, said three are in serious condition, of whom two remain sedated and on ventilators. The hospital added that all three are suffering abdominal and chest injuries, and limb fractures. One child is in moderate condition while four others are being treated for light wounds, mostly from shrapnel, mainly suffering from shrapnel injuries.

Haifa’s Rambam Medical Centre said it is still treating five victims. Three are listed in serious condition in the paediatric intensive care unit where they are sedated and on ventilators. Another two suffering from shrapnel injuries are in mild condition in the paediatric surgery unit.

