Israeli airstrikes hammer Hamas across Gaza

Israel soldiers continued targeted raids on Hamas facilities in the southern Gaza areas of Rafah and Khan Yunis in the past 24 hours, the Israel Defence Forces said on Monday morning.

Numerous terrorists were eliminated in air strikes and close-quarters encounters. Ground forces also dismantled Hamas infrastructure in Khan Yunis.

Also during the past day, the Air Force struck 35 Hamas targets across Gaza, including armed terror squads, infrastructure, and buildings rigged with explosives.

Meanwhile, Mossad director David Barnea returned to Israel on Sunday night after another round of multilateral talks on a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

“Mossad Director David Barnea has returned from his meeting with the mediators in Rome. At the meeting, the sides discussed the document with the clarifications regarding the draft agreement that was conveyed from Israel,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

“The negotiations on the main issues will continue in the coming days,” the statement added.

Palestinians flee from Bureij and Nuseirat

Palestinians, including children, are fleeing with their belongings from the Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps in the central Gaza Strip after the Israeli army issued new evacuation orders on Sunday, Al Jazeera reported. The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said 86 per cent of the Gaza Strip is currently under such orders. Many of the people forced to leave the camp had already been displaced nine or 10 times since last October, the UN said, as per Al Jazeera.

Israeli West Nile virus cases rise to 710

Jerusalem: The number of patients diagnosed with the West Nile virus in Israel has risen to 710, Israel’s Health Ministry reported on Sunday. Since the current outbreak began in June, 46 people diagnosed with the virus have died, the ministry added. West Nile Virus is a mosquito-borne virus that causes West Nile fever. Most carriers of the virus never develop symptoms. About 20 per cent of those infected have symptoms of varying severity, including fever, general malaise, headaches or general body aches. The ministry stressed that neurological complications appear in less than 1 per cent of those infected. There is no cure for West Nile virus and patients are typically given pain relievers.

