Israel warns Khan Yunis residents to evacuate fast

Israel warns Khan Yunis residents to evacuate fast

Updated on: 23 July,2024 09:42 AM IST  |  Jerusalem
Agencies

In Rafah’s Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, troops eliminated dozens of terrorists in close-quarters encounters

Israel warns Khan Yunis residents to evacuate fast

A Palestinian man reacts outside a hospital in Khan Yunis. Pic/AFP

Israel warns Khan Yunis residents to evacuate fast
The Israeli military continued pressing Hamas in central and southern Gaza during the last 24 hours, altered the boundaries of the Al Mawasi humanitarian zone because of “significant terrorist activity and rocket fire,” and called on residents of certain Khan Yunis neighbourhoods to evacuate ahead of new operations against there, the Israel Defence Forces said on Monday morning.


Based on intelligence, Israel killed Muhammad Abu Seidu, a member of Hamas’s Nukhba Force who participated in Hamas’s attack on Israeli communities on October 7. Seidu also directed multiple attacks against Israeli forces in the Strip. In Rafah’s Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, troops eliminated dozens of terrorists in close-quarters encounters.



The Israeli Air Force struck approximately 35 targets throughout Gaza, including terrorists, military structures, Hamas infrastructure, and a rocket launcher that was aimed at Israeli territory. The IDF said it was adjusting the boundaries of a humanitarian zone because Hamas activity and rocket fire made it dangerous for Israeli forces to remain there. The army said the adjustment was based on intelligence indicating that Hamas “embedded terrorist infrastructure in the area defined by the Humanitarian Area.” 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

