Israel warns Khan Yunis residents to evacuate fast

In Rafah’s Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, troops eliminated dozens of terrorists in close-quarters encounters

A Palestinian man reacts outside a hospital in Khan Yunis. Pic/AFP

The Israeli military continued pressing Hamas in central and southern Gaza during the last 24 hours, altered the boundaries of the Al Mawasi humanitarian zone because of “significant terrorist activity and rocket fire,” and called on residents of certain Khan Yunis neighbourhoods to evacuate ahead of new operations against there, the Israel Defence Forces said on Monday morning.

Based on intelligence, Israel killed Muhammad Abu Seidu, a member of Hamas’s Nukhba Force who participated in Hamas’s attack on Israeli communities on October 7. Seidu also directed multiple attacks against Israeli forces in the Strip. In Rafah’s Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, troops eliminated dozens of terrorists in close-quarters encounters.

The Israeli Air Force struck approximately 35 targets throughout Gaza, including terrorists, military structures, Hamas infrastructure, and a rocket launcher that was aimed at Israeli territory. The IDF said it was adjusting the boundaries of a humanitarian zone because Hamas activity and rocket fire made it dangerous for Israeli forces to remain there. The army said the adjustment was based on intelligence indicating that Hamas “embedded terrorist infrastructure in the area defined by the Humanitarian Area.”

