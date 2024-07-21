Hezbollah fires dozens of rockets at Israeli kibbutz

The explosions lasted more than an hour after the airstrike, NNA said

A giant fire erupts at an oil storage facility following Israeli strikes in Yemen’s Houthi-held port city of Hodeida on Sunday. Pics/AFP

Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group said that its fighters fired dozens of rockets into northern Israel on Saturday, targeting a kibbutz for the first time in nine months in retaliation for an Israeli drone strike earlier in the day that wounded several people including children.

Also Saturday, the militant Palestinian group Hamas said it fired rockets from Lebanon toward an Israeli army post in the northern Israeli village of Shomera in retaliation for the "Zionists massacres" in the Gaza Strip. Hamas has carried out such attacks form Lebanon over the past several months, but they have been rare.

A man injured in the strike. Pic/AFP

On Saturday night, an Israeli airstrike on the southern coastal village of Adloun hit an arms depot and it was followed by a series of explosions that hit nearby villages with shrapnel, said state-run National News Agency, or NNA. The agency said that three people were slightly wounded in the nearby village of Kharayeb and hospitalized.

The agency didn’t give further details about the arms depot, but it was believed to belong to Hezbollah, which has a wide presence in the area. The explosions lasted more than an hour after the airstrike, NNA said.

Israel military downs Yemeni missile

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that early Sunday morning its air defence fighters, using the “Arrow 3” missile defence system, successfully intercepted a surface-to-surface missile that made its way towards the territory of the country from Yemen. The missile attack came after the Israel Air Force struck targets in Yemen in response to a drone attack launched from that country that struck Tel Aviv at the end of last week.

UAE sends 100 aid convoys to Gaza Strip

The number of humanitarian and relief aid convoys sent by the UAE to the Gaza Strip has reached 100 since the launch of ‘’Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’’, which contributed to alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian brothers from the repercussions of the war, with the entry of the first relief aid shipment on November 24, 2023. The UAE convoys of relief aid contained medical equipment, food parcels, Emirati dates, shelter tents, food supplies, clothes, water, baby formula, parcels for children and women, blankets, relief bags, ambulances, and water tanks and sewage systems. The aid convoys carried more than 20,000 tonnes, transported by approximately 1,000 trucks through the Rafah Border.

