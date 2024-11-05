India to remain Int’l Solar Alliance president till 2026

Eight Vice Presidents of the Standing Committee, two from each of the four ISA geographical regions, were also selected by the Assembly

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi during a press conference at the 7th General Assembly of ISA. Pic/X@isolaralliance

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said India has been re-elected as the President of Indian Solar Alliance (ISA) from 2024 to 2026. Addressing the press conference at 7th General Assembly of the ISA, Joshi informed that France has been reelected as Vice-President of the ISA.

India’s election to the President post is a testament to the impactful work the country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been doing over the years for the global good in advancing solar energy adoption across the globe and boosting investment in essential solar projects, including mini-grids and healthcare solutions, Joshi opined.

Eight Vice Presidents of the Standing Committee, two from each of the four ISA geographical regions, were also selected by the Assembly.

ISA Member Countries have also selected the third Director General of the Alliance. Ashish Khanna is the Director General Designate and will assume office in March 2025, when the tenure of the incumbent Director General, Ajay Mathur, comes to a close, he informed.

