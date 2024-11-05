Breaking News
INS Vikrant case: Clean chit for BJP leader Kirit Somaiya
Mumbai: Central Railway sees decline in chain pulling cases
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality deteriorates, city struggles to breathe
Mumbai: Man books haircut at home, loses jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh
Mumbai: Wadala police arrest two for death threats against influencer, son
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > India to remain Intl Solar Alliance president till 2026

India to remain Int’l Solar Alliance president till 2026

Updated on: 05 November,2024 08:15 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Eight Vice Presidents of the Standing Committee, two from each of the four ISA geographical regions, were also selected by the Assembly

India to remain Int’l Solar Alliance president till 2026

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi during a press conference at the 7th General Assembly of ISA. Pic/X@isolaralliance

Listen to this article
India to remain Int’l Solar Alliance president till 2026
x
00:00

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said India has been re-elected as the President of Indian Solar Alliance (ISA) from 2024 to 2026. Addressing the press conference at 7th General Assembly of the ISA, Joshi informed that France has been reelected as Vice-President of the ISA.


India’s election to the President post is a testament to the impactful work the country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been doing over the years for the global good in advancing solar energy adoption across the globe and boosting investment in essential solar projects, including mini-grids and healthcare solutions, Joshi opined.


Eight Vice Presidents of the Standing Committee, two from each of the four ISA geographical regions, were also selected by the Assembly.


ISA Member Countries have also selected the third Director General of the Alliance. Ashish Khanna is the Director General Designate and will assume office in March 2025, when the tenure of the incumbent Director General, Ajay Mathur, comes to a close, he informed. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india news national news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK