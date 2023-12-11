India to take quantum jump during current period, we have to work 24 hours a day: PM Modi

PM Modi also addressed vice-chancellors of universities, heads of institutes and faculty members at workshops organised at Raj Bhawans across the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuded confidence on Monday that India will take a quantum jump during the current period and said the young generation has to be prepared in such a way that it provides leadership to the country and prioritises national interest over everything else.

Launching "Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth", an initiative that aims to provide a platform to the country's youngsters for contributing ideas to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, the prime minister said India's youth power is both the "agent of change" and the "beneficiary of change".

"In the life of any nation, history provides a time period when it can make exponential strides in its development journey. For India, the Amrit Kaal is ongoing and this is the period in the country's history when it is going to take a quantum leap. For India, this is the right time," he said, adding that each and every moment of this "Amrit Kaal" should be utilised.

"The exam date has been declared for us as the citizens of the country. We have 25 years of Amrit Kaal in front of us. We have to work 24 hours a day. We have to prepare the young generation in such a way that it gives the country leadership and prioritises national interest over everything else," he said.

Noting that the country's rapidly-increasing population is empowered by youngsters, the prime minister informed that India is going to be the leader in terms of the working-age population for the coming 25-30 years and the world recognises this.

"Youth power is both the agent of change and also, the beneficiary of change. The next 25 years are going to be decisive for the careers of the youngsters in colleges and universities. It is the youngsters who are going to create new families and a new society in the future, it is they who have the right to decide how a developed India should be.

"The government wants to connect every youngster of the country with the action plan for a developed India," he said.

Modi stressed moulding the voice of the youngsters into the policy strategy for building a developed India and highlighted the role of educational institutions that maintain maximum contact with them.

"Even the biggest resolutions can be accomplished by the mantra of sabka prayas -- public participation. The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Digital India Campaign, resilience during the coronavirus pandemic and Vocal for Local highlighted the power of sabka prayas. Viksit Bharat has to be built only through everyone's efforts. This is a great campaign to write the future of the country," he said.

The prime minister added that teachers and universities should ponder about finding ways to make India a developed country at a faster pace and also, identify specific sectors for improvement.

"Today, every institution and every individual should move with a resolution that every effort and act will be for Viksit Bharat. The aim of your goals, your resolutions should be only one -- developed India. The entire world has its eyes on the youngsters of India," he said.

Viksit Bharat@2047 is the vision to make India a developed country by 2047, the 100th year of its independence. The vision encompasses various aspects of development, including economic growth, social progress, environmental sustainability and good governance.

The prime minister suggested running special campaigns in every college and university in the country to connect more and more youngsters with the campaign. He mentioned the launch of the "Ideas" portal related to Viksit Bharat and informed that suggestions on the portal can be given on five different themes.

"A prize has also been arranged for the 10 best suggestions. You can also give your suggestions on the MyGov portal," he said, adding that social thinking is reflected in governance too and asked the gathering to ensure that degree holders possess at least one vocational skill.

"You should carry forward a comprehensive process of brainstorming on these topics at every institution and at the state level," Modi said.

