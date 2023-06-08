India weather updates: IMD declares monsoon onset over Kerala

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon reached the Indian mainland on Thursday. A week later than it normally does, the India Meteorological Department declares its onset over Kerala

A week later than it normally does, the India Meteorological Department declares its onset over Kerala. The southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1 with a standard deviation of about seven days. In mid-May, the IMD said the monsoon might arrive in Kerala by June 4.

Earlier, the meteorologists said Cyclone 'Biparjoy' had been impacting the intensity of the monsoon and that its onset over Kerala would be "mild".

On Thursday, the IMD in its statement, said, "The southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala today, June 8."

"The monsoon has advanced into remaining parts of south Arabian Sea and some parts of central Arabian Sea, entire Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala, most parts of south Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and some more parts of southwest, central and northeast Bay of Bengal today," it added.

Skymet had predicted the monsoon onset over Kerala on June 7, with an error margin of three days.

"During past 24 hours, clouding has increased over Southeast Arabian sea with Outgoing Longwave Radiation(OLR) being <200 watts/meter2. The depth of

westerly winds over Southeast Arabian sea extends upto middle tropospheric levels. The strength of Westerly winds in the lower levels has increased and is

about 19 knots. There has been widespread rainfall over Kerala during past 24 hours. Considering all the above-satisfied conditions, Southwest Monsoon has

set in over Kerala today, the 08th June, 2023," the press release stated.

The IMD statement further added, "Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Karnataka and some more parts of southwest, Central and northeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of northeastern states during next 48 hours.