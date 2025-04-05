India will help rebuild Myanmar: Envoy

India has intensified its support beyond immediate rescue and relief efforts, which have already seen the delivery of over 1000 tonnes of aid, including food, medicine, and emergency supplies

Myanmar was hit by a 7.7 mag earthquake last week. Pic/AFP

India will engage closely with Myanmar in rebuilding infrastructure and cultural landmarks devastated by the massive earthquake that left over 3000 dead, India’s envoy to the country said.

“Myanmar will be looking for support and developmental assistance from India, and we will discuss and assess their needs. But I can certainly say that we will be very closely engaged with Myanmar in both the rehabilitation and the reconstruction phase,” India’s Ambassador to Myanmar Abhay Thakur said.

He said India would engage closely with Myanmar to assess needs and discuss detailed plans, ensuring a comprehensive approach to rebuilding infrastructure and cultural landmarks.

“We have significant and strategically important projects—the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project and the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway Project,” he said. India has intensified its support beyond immediate rescue and relief efforts, which have already seen the delivery of over 1000 tonnes of aid, including food, medicine, and emergency supplies.

