Breaking News
Mumbai Central Park proposal: Keep it green, keep it clean
Mumbai: Sakinaka girls’ harassment reaches school washroom
Mumbai: Mazagaon shipyard worker held for leaking secrets to Pak honeytrap
Mumbai Coastal Road inaugurated: Will solve all teething issues soon, says BMC
Maharashtra: Homework ban! Governor leads charge for fun learning
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Indian Air Force aircraft Tejas crashes in Rajasthans Jaisalmer
<< Back to Elections 2024

Indian Air Force aircraft Tejas crashes in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Updated on: 12 March,2024 03:00 PM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

Top

A light combat aircraft Tejas of Indian Air Force on Tuesday crashes near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, the officials said

Indian Air Force aircraft Tejas crashes in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article
Indian Air Force aircraft Tejas crashes in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer
x
00:00

A light combat aircraft Tejas of Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday crashes near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, the officials said, reported the PTI.


They said that the pilot rejected safely before the crash.


"Tejas crashed in Jaisalmer during operational training sortie. IAF has ordered a court of inquiry in the crash," the officials said.


Further details are awaited.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you agree with the government`s decision to not make any changes relating to taxation?
rajasthan jaisalmer indian air force Tejas India news national news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK