A light combat aircraft Tejas of Indian Air Force on Tuesday crashes near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, the officials said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Indian Air Force aircraft Tejas crashes in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer x 00:00

A light combat aircraft Tejas of Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday crashes near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, the officials said, reported the PTI.

They said that the pilot rejected safely before the crash.

"Tejas crashed in Jaisalmer during operational training sortie. IAF has ordered a court of inquiry in the crash," the officials said.

Further details are awaited.

