Breaking News
Two schools to lose recognition for showing external students as regular
Tackled flooding issue at vital spots, says BMC
Two schools to lose recognition for showing external students as regular
Bank to give Rs 1.2Kcr to Tata Memorial Centre
Thief steals Rs 20 lakh from SBI ATM in Vasai
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Indian American dies in an attempt to rescue son from water at a beach in California

Indian-American dies in an attempt to rescue son from water at a beach in California

Updated on: 05 June,2023 03:56 PM IST  |  New York
PTI |

Top

An Indian-American has lost his life while rescuing his 12-year-old son at a beach in the US state of California

Indian-American dies in an attempt to rescue son from water at a beach in California

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Indian-American dies in an attempt to rescue son from water at a beach in California
x
00:00

An Indian-American has lost his life while rescuing his 12-year-old son at a beach in the US state of California, a report said.


Multiple agencies were dispatched to Panther State Beach in Santa Cruz County just after 6 pm last Monday when Srinivasa Murthy Jonnalagadda entered the water to rescue his minor son who was unable to get out of the water, California Fire said on Twitter.


Jonnalagadda, who did not know how to swim, managed to rescue his son but was then dragged by the riptide into deeper waters and drowned as his family helplessly bore witness.


Also read: AP disaster department receives two distress calls pertaining to Odisha train accident

He was then boarded onto a California Highway Patrol helicopter and taken to the Stanford Hospital where he died later, FOX KTVU reported.

Another man, who helped Jonnalagadda rescue his son, however, got out of the water on his own without any injuries, the report said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you indulge in mindful activities for an improved mental health?
india India news united states of america california news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK