Indian Army gets first woman DG Medical Services

Updated on: 01 August,2024 05:03 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Prior to this, Lt General Sadhna Saxena Nair was the first woman to hold the post of DG Hospital Services (Armed Forces) on promotion to the rank of Air Marshal. Lt Gen Nair is also the first woman Principal Medical Officer of Western Air Command, and Training Command, Indian Air Force

Indian Army gets first woman DG Medical Services

Pic X

Lt General Sadhna Saxena Nair on Thursday took charge as the Director General (DG) Medical Services (Army), becoming the first woman officer to be appointed to the post.


Lt General Nair graduated from the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, with a distinguished academic record and was commissioned into the Army Medical Corps in December 1985, according to a statement issued by the defence ministry.



She assumed the office of DG Medical Services on Thursday, the statement said.


"Prior to this, she was the first woman to hold the post of DG Hospital Services (Armed Forces) on promotion to the rank of Air Marshal," it said.

Lt General Nair holds a postgraduate degree in family medicine as well as diplomas in maternal and child health and healthcare management, and has undergone a two-year training programme in medical informatics at AIIMS, New Delhi, the statement said.

She was trained in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear warfare with the Israeli Defence Forces and in military medical ethics with the Swiss Armed Forces in Spiez, it added.

Lt Gen Nair is also the first woman Principal Medical Officer of Western Air Command and Training Command, Indian Air Force (IAF).

She was nominated as an expert member of Dr Kasturirangan Committee for drafting part of the medical education component of the National Education Policy, the statement said.

For her meritorious service, she has been awarded the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command and Chief of the Air Staff Commendations as well as Vishisht Seva Medal by the President, it said.

(With PTI inputs)

