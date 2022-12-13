Indian Army has people's full support: Shashi Tharoor on clash with Chinese troops

'I told the Defence Minister that they should show the world that India is one and every member of every party is with Army on this,' Tharoor said

Shashi Tharoor. File Pic

Congress leader and former Union Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Shashi Tharoor said that China has its eyes on Tawang and India has to be very careful in this regard.

Speaking on the Friday, December 9 clashes between the Indian Army personnel and their Chinese troops, Tharoor said that the Indian Army has the entire country's support in this matter. "There is no doubt that China has its eyes on Tawang. We have to be very alert there. I think what our Army did yesterday had the support of the entire country," the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.

"I told the Defence Minister that they should show the world that India is one and every member of every party is with Army on this,", said Tharoor to ANI at Parliament today.

His comments came after the Indian Army issued a statement confirming that the Indian and the Chinese troops clashed along the LAC in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh and the Indian army gave a befitting response to the Chinese troops. The Army in its statement had said that both sides suffered minor injuries in the clash. However, according to sources, more Chinese soldiers were injured in the face-off.

