Indian Army says Pakistan interefered in Uri encounter

Indian Army says Pakistan interefered in Uri encounter

Updated on: 17 September,2023 08:07 AM IST  |  Srinagar
An official said that alert troops foiled in infiltration bid inthe Uri sectorof Baramulla district after a sustained gunfight

Indian Army says Pakistan interefered in Uri encounter

Two infiltrators were shot dead in the operation near the LOC

Indian Army says Pakistan interefered in Uri encounter
Key Highlights

  1. The Indian Army’s Srinagar-headquartered Chinar Corps said that the operation is underway
  2. The army said that two bodies of the intruders were recovered while the third infiltrator
  3. An official said that alert troops of the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid

The Indian Army on Saturday said that the Pakistani Army interfered during an anti-infiltration operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector. 


An official said that alert troops of the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Baramulla district after engaging infiltrating terrorists in a sustained gunfight in which three terrorists were killed. 


The army said that two bodies of the intruders were recovered while the third infiltrator’s body could not be recovered because of firing from a Pakistan Army post near the LoC. 


“Two terrorists have been eliminated and bodies recovered while the third terrorist was killed but retrieval of the body was being interfered by firing by, Pakistani post in the vicinity, on LoC. Operation in progress,” the army said. The Indian Army’s Srinagar-headquartered Chinar Corps said that the operation is underway.

