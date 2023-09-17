An official said that alert troops foiled in infiltration bid inthe Uri sectorof Baramulla district after a sustained gunfight

Two infiltrators were shot dead in the operation near the LOC

Listen to this article Indian Army says Pakistan interefered in Uri encounter x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





The Indian Army’s Srinagar-headquartered Chinar Corps said that the operation is underway The army said that two bodies of the intruders were recovered while the third infiltrator An official said that alert troops of the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid

The Indian Army on Saturday said that the Pakistani Army interfered during an anti-infiltration operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector.

An official said that alert troops of the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Baramulla district after engaging infiltrating terrorists in a sustained gunfight in which three terrorists were killed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The army said that two bodies of the intruders were recovered while the third infiltrator’s body could not be recovered because of firing from a Pakistan Army post near the LoC.

“Two terrorists have been eliminated and bodies recovered while the third terrorist was killed but retrieval of the body was being interfered by firing by, Pakistani post in the vicinity, on LoC. Operation in progress,” the army said. The Indian Army’s Srinagar-headquartered Chinar Corps said that the operation is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever