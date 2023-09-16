Congress Chief Kharge voices concerns over internal challenges, political climate in India

During the inaugural meeting of the reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) in Hyderabad, Mallikarjun Kharge pointed to recent incidents of violence in Manipur and Haryana, attributing them to the BJP's actions

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge with Rahul Gandhi/ Pic/X

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed his concerns over what he termed "serious internal challenges" facing India, according to a report in PTI. During the inaugural meeting of the reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) in Hyderabad, Kharge pointed to recent incidents of violence in Manipur and Haryana, attributing them to the BJP's actions that he claimed are tarnishing India's image as a progressive and secular nation.

The PTI report stated that Kharge highlighted the ongoing violence in Manipur, which has persisted since May, and accused the Modi government of allowing this violence to spill over into Nuh, Haryana. He asserted that these incidents of violence have led to communal tension in several states, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. He strongly condemned the role of the ruling party, communal organizations, and certain media outlets in exacerbating these issues, stating that such actions undermine India's secular fabric.

The Congress MP in Rajya Sabha also expressed concerns about the upcoming special session of Parliament, which begins on Monday. He suggested that the government aims to gain "complete control" over the Election Commission, a move that has raised alarms within the opposition. Kharge cautioned against the government's intentions, alleging that it seeks to limit opposition voices in Parliament and restrict public scrutiny.

He noted the success of the three meetings of the INDIA bloc, an opposition alliance, and claimed that attacks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders indicate their discomfort with this growing alliance. He stated that the opposition alliance is gaining momentum to counter the BJP government's policies that it deems anti-people and anti-democratic, stated the report.

Further, Kharge accused the government of resorting to political vendetta against opposition leaders following the Mumbai meeting of the INDIA bloc. He cited the deployment of agencies like the Enforcement Directorate, the Income Tax department, and CBI as part of this alleged vendetta.

The Congress President criticized the government's economic slogans, including 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'USD 5 trillion economy,' as "empty words" meant to divert attention from pressing issues such as inflation, unemployment, and security concerns, particularly regarding China's encroachments.

Kharge reaffirmed the Congress party's commitment to protecting the Constitution, democracy, and the rights of marginalized communities. He also expressed concerns about rising prices of essential commodities affecting the common people and accused the government of privatizing prized PSUs built since Independence.