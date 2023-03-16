Breaking News
Indian Army’s Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh, search ops underway

Updated on: 16 March,2023 02:15 PM IST  |  Guwahati
A search operation for the pilots has begun after the Army helicopter crashes near Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army has crashed near Mandala, west of Bomdila, in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, news agency PTI reported quoting a defence spokesperson. 


The chopper, which was flying an operational sortie near Bomdila, lost contact with Air Traffic Control (ATC) around 9.15 am, Lt Col. Mahendra Rawat told PTI.



"It crashed near Mandala, west of Bomdila. Search parties have been sent to the spot," he said, adding that more details were awaited.


