Indian bus plunges into Nepal river, 14 dead

Rescue work underway after an Indian number plate bus fell into river

At least 14 people were killed and 16 others injured after an Indian tourist bus veered off the highway and fell 150 metres into the fast-flowing Marsyangdi River in central Nepal on Friday, authorities said.

The bus from Gorakhpur was heading toward the capital Kathmandu from the resort town of Pokhara when it drove off the highway in Aaina Pahara in the Tanahun district. There were 43 people, including the driver and the co-driver, in the bus with the registration number UP 53 FT 7623.

Rescue personnel at the site. Pics/PTI

“An Indian tourist bus travelling from Pokhara to Kathmandu with around 43 Indians fell 150 metres into Marshyandi River today,” the Embassy of India said in a post on X.

The mission is coordinating with local authorities undertaking relief and rescue. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police of the Armed Police Force (APF) Shailendra Thapa, 14 bodies were retrieved from the crash site and 16 injured were rushed to a local hospital. The bus that fell on the river bank has been badly damaged.

UP govt sends SDM to incident site

The UP govt has sent an SDM to the incident site in Nepal where a bus carrying over 40 Indian passengers plunged into a river. UP Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar said, “As per media reports and further confirmed from MEA Nepal Division, today at about 11.30 am, a bus with registration number - UP 53 FD 7623 carrying approx 41 passengers from Maharashtra, fell around 150 metres into river.”

