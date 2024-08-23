Though the bus has the number plate registered in Uttar Pradesh, the authorities have no confirmation yet on whether there were any passengers onboard from India. The Indian authorities are trying to establish contact with their counterparts in Nepal over the issue

A passenger bus with Uttar Pradesh (UP) number plate, which had at least 40 people onboard, plunged into the Marsyangdi river in Nepal's Tanahun district, the police in the neighbouring country said on Friday.

"The bus bearing number plate UPFT 7623 plunged into the river and is lying on its bank," deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Deepkumar Raya from the District Police Office, Tanahun, told ANI.

According to a media report, at least 11 people have been killed in the accident, which took place in central Nepal.

The UP Relief Commissioner said, "We are establishing contact [with the Nepalese authorities] to find out if any person from the state was on the bus."

Further details are awaited.

A team of 45 Armed Police Force personnel, led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Madhav Paudel, from the Armed Police Force Nepal Disaster Management Training School, reached the accident site and is carrying out the rescue operation. Most of the bodies have been recovered, the police said.



According to Raya, the bus was en route to Kathmandu from Pokhara in Nepal. The accident took place at Aaina Pahara in Tanahun district, Myrepublica.com reported.



In another mishap in recent times in the neighbouring country, last month, 65 people on board two buses were swept into a swollen Trishuli river in Nepal.



The incident, involving the Kathmandu-bound Angel bus and Ganpati Deluxe, which was headed from the Nepalese capital to Rautahat's Gaur, occurred amid heavy downpour in the region.

