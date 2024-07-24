Breaking News
Plane with 19 members onboard crashes in Kathmandu

Updated on: 24 July,2024 12:22 PM IST  |  Kathmandu
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

An aircraft belonging to a private airline company crashed during takeoff at Tribhuvan International Airport in the Nepalese capital city of Kathmandu on Wednesday around 11 am

While the details about the condition of the passengers were not known, the pilot of the aircraft has been taken to a hospital. Representational pic

An aircraft belonging to a private airline company crashed during takeoff at Tribhuvan International Airport in the Nepalese capital city of Kathmandu on Wednesday around 11 am, the PTI reported. At least 19 people were onboard Saurya Airlines during the accident. 


The plane was scheduled to leave for Pokhara from Kathmandu when the mishap took place. Only the technical staff of the airline was on board during the take-off, The Himalayan Times reported, quoting Gyanendra Bhul, the information officer at Tribhuvan International Airport.



The details about the condition of the passengers are not clear. However, the pilot of the aircraft was taken to a hospital, a security official deployed at the airport told PTI. The fire that broke out in the aircraft has been put off, he added. 


The police and firefighters are carrying out rescue operations at the accident site. 

In January 2023, 68 people on board a Yeti Airlines plane died after it crashed in Pokhara. 

(With PTI and ANI inputs)

