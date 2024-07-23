Breaking News
Mumbai: BEST demands Rs 3,000cr from BMC, is allotted Rs 800 cr
Mumbai: Sailor missing after fire aboard INS Brahmaputra
Mumbai: Three held for kidnapping 30-year-old man following financial dispute
NCP MLA Sunil Tingre was questioned by Pune cops after accident: Ajit Pawar
NCPCR chief issues summons to Netflix India over alleged availability of explicit content and accessibility to minors on the platform
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > US Two killed after plane crashes following takeoff from Long Island airport

US: Two killed after plane crashes following takeoff from Long Island airport

Updated on: 23 July,2024 05:52 PM IST  |  Ronkonkoma
AP |

Top

The single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza A36 took off from MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma

US: Two killed after plane crashes following takeoff from Long Island airport

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
US: Two killed after plane crashes following takeoff from Long Island airport
x
00:00

A small plane crashed shortly after takeoff on New York's Long Island, killing both people who were on board, authorities said.


The single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza A36 took off from MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma at about 6:15 pm Monday and crashed after the pilot tried to return to the runway, Suffolk County police said in a news release.



The pilot and his passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The two men were the only people on board the aircraft.


The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

united states of america new york Aircraft world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK