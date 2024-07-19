Microsoft 365 outage: Digital snag brings back analogue ways

Airports across the world, including Mumbai, face tough time and see chaotic scenes as Microsoft’s CrowdStrike update causes blue screen of death

Handwritten boarding passes issued by the airlines

A global Microsoft outage led to chaos at Mumbai airport on Friday morning, the outage led to check-in problems for multiple airlines. The issue is not only limited to Mumbai airport but is affecting airlines and airports globally and other airports in the city. Passengers were left stranded and frustrated. United Airlines, Delta, and American Airlines issued a global ground stop for all aircraft.

Captain G S Rathee told mid-day, “Complete chaos. The servers were down, and after making the passengers wait, they shifted to manual check-in. Almost all flights are delayed. The worst part is that there is no backup for such situations. Simply pathetic.”

Actor Arjun Rampal, who arrived at Mumbai airport, said, “The servers are down. I don't know what has happened.”

Another passenger said, “We were at the airport two hours prior to our flight. The airline cannot be blamed for the delays as now we know the issue. The airlines are quite cooperative and are issuing handwritten boarding passes. This is causing delays as each passenger's details need to be written on the boarding pass.”

Stranded passengers at the Mumbai airport after being caught unawares

A stranded passenger said, “We passed the CISF security check, and then suddenly the systems stopped working. Now we are stranded inside as the boarding pass details are not with the airlines due to the server issue. They are trying to find a way out, which has caused delays.”

Airlines have reverted to traditional handwritten boarding passes. Passengers were frustrated but also found the handwritten boarding passes somewhat nostalgic.

Airports affected

Sources from Mumbai airport informed mid-day that the check-in systems (GoNow) used by multiple airlines have been down globally since 10.45 am. There were no issues with the Mumbai airport systems; the issue is airline-specific.

CSMIA stated, “A global IT outage has affected selected airline operations. Booking, check-in, access to boarding passes, and flights are likely to be impacted. We are collaborating with airlines to manage operations and minimise delays.”

Stranded passengers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Domestic Airport in Santacruz

Delhi airport said, “Due to a global IT issue, some services at Delhi airport were temporarily impacted. We are working closely with stakeholders to minimise inconvenience to our flyers. Passengers are requested to stay in touch with their airline and the help desk on the ground for updated flight information.”

A ground crew at Mumbai Airport said, "On Friday morning, the system started malfunctioning and we were not able to access it. Later, we started issuing manual handwritten boarding passes. Most of the passengers were cooperating but few were frustrated as there were delays.”

Affected airlines speak

Akasa Air stated, “We are following manual check-in and boarding processes at the airports and request passengers with immediate travel plans to reach the airport early. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and assure you our teams are working with our service provider to resolve the issue at the earliest.”

IndiGo stated, “Our systems across the network are impacted by an ongoing issue with Microsoft Azure, resulting in increased wait times at our contact centres and airports. You may experience slower check-ins and longer queues. We are working relentlessly to restore stability and normalcy. Our digital team is coordinating closely with Microsoft Azure to resolve the issue swiftly.”

Vistara stated, “We are experiencing technical challenges across various aspects of our operations due to a global outage at our service provider's end. We are working with them to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We regret any inconvenience caused.”

SpiceJet stated, “A global technical outage has affected the aviation industry. SpiceJet is ensuring all its flights scheduled for today will depart. We are working closely with airports and relevant authorities to minimise disruptions and ensure the safety and comfort of our passengers.” Meanwhile, United, Delta and American Airlines have issued a global ground stop on all flights. Air India did not comment.

What authorities said

Ram Mohan Naidu, civil aviation minister, said, “I have directed authorities and airlines to be compassionate and provide extra seating, water and food. We understand your concerns and are working tirelessly to manage operations. We ensure you safe and swift travel. We have instructed all airlines and airport authorities to keep passengers informed about their flight status and provide necessary assistance.”

Murlidhar Mohol, MoS civil aviation, said, “DGCA and MoCA are monitoring the situation.”

MoCA stated, “ Ministry and AAI are actively managing the situation using manual methods to ensure minimal disruptions. We have implemented manual backup systems to maintain operational continuity.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team issued an advisory, stating, “It has been reported that Windows hosts related to CrowdStrike agent ‘Falcon Sensor’ are facing outages and crashing due to a recent update in the product. The concerned Windows hosts are experiencing a ‘blue screen of death’ related to Falcon Sensor. The issue occurred in the latest update of CrowdStrike and the changes have been reverted by the CrowdStrike team.”