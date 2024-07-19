Microsoft 365 Outage: SBI, NSE, BSE, Railways, NIC network unaffected

While several services are disrupted on a global level, SBI, NSE and BSE, Indian Railways and National Informatics Centre are running unaffected

Amid the global Microsoft 365 outage, State Bank of India (SBI), National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange, Indian Railways and National Informatics Centre (NIC) on Friday said that their systems remained unaffected.

State Bank of India

"We are all fine," SBI chairman Dinesh Khara told PTI, when asked about the impact of the global outage.

Microsoft users globally, including those in India, reported massive outages in services. Outage tracking website Downdetector showed users flagging disruptions across various services.

The outage disrupted flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world on Friday.

IT Ministry

Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a post on X, said that the NIC network is not affected.

The ministry is in touch with Microsoft regarding global outage, Vaishnaw said on Friday.

IT Minister Vaishnaw said that the reason for this outage has been identified and updates have been released to resolve the issue. CERT is issuing a technical advisory, he wrote.

NIC network is not affected. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) July 19, 2024

Meanwhile, CERT-In has issued an advisory on the Microsoft outage caused by Crowdstrike update, and rated its severity as "critical".

"It has been reported that Windows hosts related to Crowdstrike agent 'Falcon Sensor' are facing outages and getting crashed due to recent update received in the product. The concerned windows hosts are experiencing a 'Blue Screen of Death (BSOD)' related to Falcon Sensor," CERT-In advisory said.

NSE and BSE

The two leading Indian stock exchanges announced that they are not impacted due to Microsoft 365 outage.

"NSE (National Stock Exchange) and NCL (NSE Clearing Ltd) are working normal today," NSE's spokesperson said in a statement.

Separately, a spokerseron of BSE said that the bourse is "not impacted due to Microsoft issue. Our operations are running normal."

Indian Railways

Railway ticketing system, Control Office Automation and other railways services are unaffected with trains running as per schedule, said a statement released on Friday by the Indian Railways.

However, airport and airline operations faced significant disruptions due to Microsoft outage, with airlines issuing advisories to passengers.

IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa saw disruptions in their online check-in and boarding processes across their networks, forcing them to switch to manual mode.