Microsoft 365 outage: MEITY release updates to resolve the issue

Union Minister of Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, assured that the government is in touch with the software company in connection with the Microsoft global outage, after Microsoft reported a disruption in certain cloud services.

He noted that the reason for the Microsoft cloud outage has been identified and the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) has issued directives to resolve the issue.

Vaishnaw, in a post on X, wrote, "MEITY is in touch with Microsoft and its associates regarding the global outage."

Assuring the users, he added, "The reason for this outage has been identified and updates have been released to resolve the issue. CERT is issuing a technical advisory. NIC network is not affected."

National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is the technology partner of the Government of India.

Microsoft faces a global outage; Indian users too reporting problems

Microsoft users globally, including several in India, have reported massive outages in services, with outage tracking website Downdetector showing users flagging disruptions across various services.

Globally, the Microsoft cloud outage led to US airlines cancelling flights, but the tech giant later reportedly said its cloud services outage in the Central US region has been resolved.

A new Crowdstrike (cybersecurity software firm) update is being cited as the cause of the outage, which has impacted Windows-based desktops and laptops.

Microsoft, crowdstrike and Windows are trending on X (formerly Twitter).

On outage tracking website Downdetector, users reported problems across the Microsoft line-up, including Azure and Teams.

Microsoft said it is investigating the issue "impacting users ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services".

"Our services are still seeing continuous improvements while we continue to take mitigation actions," according to a Microsoft 365 status post on X.

The glitch is causing users to see the Blue Screen of Death error messages, and there are widespread reports of disruptions at international airlines, banks and media outlets.

"Blue screen of death reported at multiple companies - strike attack. Are you also facing ??," wrote a user on X.

Meanwhile, amid a global Microsoft 365 outage due to CrowdStrike, work came to a standstill across offices. As employees were compelled to sit back due to the blue screens on their laptops and computers, memes flooded social media platforms celebrating the outage.