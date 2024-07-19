Microsoft 365 outage: Memes make rounds on social media amid global outage

Here are a select few memes that tickled our funny bone

Amid a global Microsoft outage on Friday due to CrowdStrike, work came to a standstill across offices. As employees were compelled to sit-back due the blue screens on their laptops and computers, memes flooded social media platforms celebrating the outage.

Many let their creative juices out with the memes. Here are a select few that tickled our funny bone -

When everyone’s laptop is not working coz of Microsoft outage, but you’re the blessed one who’s not affected with this outage. 😭#microsoftoutage



My manager: pic.twitter.com/D2r8p1FeNa — Jerry Jose (@jrryjs) July 19, 2024

Thank you #Microsoft 🫶🏻



IT Employees across the globe right now- pic.twitter.com/H0K00iDY1N — Neha 🌻 (@whonxj) July 19, 2024

Me enjoying free time in the office after the Microsoft crash #Microsoft pic.twitter.com/4oh4oLaUo7 — Vivek Gautam (@Imvivek04) July 19, 2024

Me to Microsoft who decided to crash laptops globally on Friday 🥳#Microsoft pic.twitter.com/itwE87Ownv — Deviprasad Pandey (@Pandey_Jiii_) July 19, 2024

However, the outage has so far affected airline services, London stock exchange, news rooms, banks, hospitals and more.