Microsoft 365 outage: Memes make rounds on social media amid global outage

Microsoft 365 outage: Memes make rounds on social media amid global outage

Updated on: 19 July,2024 12:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Here are a select few memes that tickled our funny bone

Amid a global Microsoft outage on Friday due to CrowdStrike, work came to a standstill across offices. As employees were compelled to sit-back due the blue screens on their laptops and computers, memes flooded social media platforms celebrating the outage. 


Many let their creative juices out with the memes. Here are a select few that tickled our funny bone - 



However, the outage has so far affected airline services, London stock exchange, news rooms, banks, hospitals and more.  

