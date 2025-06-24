"Please remain calm and follow local news, instructions and guidance provided by Qatari authorities. The Embassy will also keep updating through our social media channels," it added

The Indian Embassy in Qatar issued an advisory on Monday urging caution and advising Indian nationals to stay indoors after Iran launched strikes on a US airbase in the country.

According to media reports, Iran used several missiles to attack the US' Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

"In view of the ongoing situation, Indian community in Qatar is urged to be cautious and remains indoors," the Embassy said in a post on X.

"Please remain calm and follow local news, instructions and guidance provided by Qatari authorities. The Embassy will also keep updating through our social media channels," it added.

The strikes by Iran came after the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday.

The Indian Embassy in Bahrain also reposted the country's Interior Ministry's X post, advising citizens to remain cautious.

"Dear citizens and residents, ensure that you have a designated safe room in your home for emergencies," it said.

The Embassy also reposted the ministry's posts listing guidelines in case of an explosion or siren.

Israel and Iran have fired hundreds of missiles and drones at each other's cities and military and strategic facilities since the hostilities began over a week back.

