Breaking News
Israeli military strikes several locations in Iran moments after Donald Trump announces ceasefire
Donald Trump announces "complete and total" ceasefire between Israel and Iran
"No agreement on any ceasefire": Iran FM says deal conditional on Israel halting attacks
Mumbai: Three, including two children, injured after house wall collapse in Bhandup
Mumbai rains: Seven reservoirs that supply city’s water at 32.89 per cent capacity
shot-button
Israel Iran War Israel Iran War
Home > News > India News > Article > Indian Embassy in Qatar advises community to stay indoors amid ongoing situation

Indian Embassy in Qatar advises community to stay indoors amid 'ongoing situation'

Updated on: 24 June,2025 09:21 AM IST  |  Doha
PTI |

Top

"Please remain calm and follow local news, instructions and guidance provided by Qatari authorities. The Embassy will also keep updating through our social media channels," it added

Indian Embassy in Qatar advises community to stay indoors amid 'ongoing situation'

People search for survivors after an Israeli attack. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Indian Embassy in Qatar advises community to stay indoors amid 'ongoing situation'
x
00:00

The Indian Embassy in Qatar issued an advisory on Monday urging caution and advising Indian nationals to stay indoors after Iran launched strikes on a US airbase in the country.

According to media reports, Iran used several missiles to attack the US' Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.


"In view of the ongoing situation, Indian community in Qatar is urged to be cautious and remains indoors," the Embassy said in a post on X.


"Please remain calm and follow local news, instructions and guidance provided by Qatari authorities. The Embassy will also keep updating through our social media channels," it added.

The strikes by Iran came after the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday.

The Indian Embassy in Bahrain also reposted the country's Interior Ministry's X post, advising citizens to remain cautious.

"Dear citizens and residents, ensure that you have a designated safe room in your home for emergencies," it said.

The Embassy also reposted the ministry's posts listing guidelines in case of an explosion or siren.

Israel and Iran have fired hundreds of missiles and drones at each other's cities and military and strategic facilities since the hostilities began over a week back.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

qatar iran India news national news doha Israel-Iran War

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK