Breaking News
PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai Trans Harbour Link on Jan 12: CM Shinde
Maharashtra: 95 detained after cops raid rave party in Thane; drugs seized
Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, once headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, banned by govt
Maharashtra reports 131 fresh Covid-19 cases
Mumbai: Thousands of cops on streets of city for secured New Year celebrations
No tussle in MVA over sharing of seats for Lok Sabha polls: Sanjay Raut
shot-button
Happy New Year Happy New Year
Home > News > India News > Article > Indian Navy enhances surveillance in Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden

Indian Navy enhances surveillance in Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden

Updated on: 01 January,2024 04:12 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Liberian-flagged cargo vessel MV Chem Pluto, with 21 Indian crew members, was the target of a drone attack off India’s west coast on December 23

Indian Navy enhances surveillance in Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden

MV Sai Baba, that was on the way to India came under a suspected drone strike in the Southern Red Sea on the same day. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Indian Navy enhances surveillance in Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden
x
00:00

The Indian Navy has significantly enhanced its surveillance apparatus in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden by deploying frontline destroyers and frigates in view of recent incidents of attacks on merchant vessels. Liberian-flagged cargo vessel MV Chem Pluto, with 21 Indian crew members, was the target of a drone attack off India’s west coast on December 23, triggering security concerns as the incident came amid Iran-backed Houthi militants launching strikes on several commercial ships.


Another commercial crude oil tanker, MV Sai Baba, that was on the way to India came under a suspected drone strike in the Southern Red Sea on the same day. “The last few weeks have witnessed increased maritime security incidents on merchant vessels transiting through international shipping lanes in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Central/ North Arabian Sea,” the Navy said.


It also referred to a recent piracy incident on merchant ship MV Ruen approximately 700 nautical miles from the Indian coast. “The piracy incident on MV Ruen, approximately 700 nautical miles from the Indian coast, and recent drone attack on MV Chem Pluto, approximately 220 nautical miles South West of Porbandar, indicate a shift in maritime incidents closer to Indian EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone),” the Navy said in a statement.


“In response to these incidents, Indian Navy has substantially enhanced maritime surveillance efforts in Central/North Arabian Sea and augmented force levels,” it said. “Task Groups comprising destroyers and frigates have been deployed to undertake maritime security operations and render assistance to merchant vessels in case of any incident,” the Navy said.

“The overall situation is being closely monitored by Indian Navy in coordination with national maritime agencies. Indian Navy remains committed to ensuring safety of merchant shipping in the region,” it said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news new delhi arabian sea indian navy

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK