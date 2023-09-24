Breaking News
Maharashtra: Teenager dies trying to dodge cops; doctors say heart attack
Mumbai: Renowned psychiatrist dies in Dadar building fire
Thane: Two dead, six injured in Ulhasnagar plant blast
Passenger train catches fire near Valsad, no casulties
Mumbai: Soon, all public bathrooms to get sanitary napkin vending machine
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > Indian Navy gets third missile cum ammunition barge

Indian Navy gets third missile-cum-ammunition barge

Updated on: 24 September,2023 03:36 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The Third Missile Cum Ammunition (MCA) Barge, Yard 77 (LSAM 9) was launched by Cmde G Ravi, Warship Production Superintendent (Visakhapatnam), on September 22 at Guttenadeevi, East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh (the launch site of M/s SECON), Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Indian Navy gets third missile-cum-ammunition barge

Third Missile Cum Ammunition (MCA) Barge, Yard 77 (LSAM 9) was launched/ Pic/PIB

Listen to this article
Indian Navy gets third missile-cum-ammunition barge
x
00:00

The Third Missile Cum Ammunition (MCA) Barge, Yard 77 (LSAM 9) was launched by Cmde G Ravi, Warship Production Superintendent (Visakhapatnam), on September 22 at Guttenadeevi, East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh (the launch site of M/s SECON), Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

With all major and auxiliary equipment/systems sourced from indigenous manufacturers, this barge is a proud flag bearer of the 'Make in India' initiatives of the Ministry of Defence.

"Contract for construction and delivery of 08 x Missile Cum Ammunition (MCA) Barge was concluded with M/s SECON Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd, Visakhapatnam, an MSME, in consonance with 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives of the Government of India. The MSME shipyard has already delivered the first MCA Barge on 18 Jul 23 and launched the Second Barge on 18 Aug 23. This Barge is being built under the classification rules of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) with a service life of 30 years. The availability of MCA Barges will provide impetus to Operational commitments of IN by facilitating Transportation, Embarkation and Disembarkation of articles/ammunition to IN Ships both alongside jetties and at outer harbours," the ministry's statement said.

Earlier this year, the Second Missile Cum Ammunition (MCA) Barge, Yard 76 (LSAM 8) was launched by Cmde G Ravi, Warship Production Superintendent (Visakhapatnam) on August 18 at Guttenadeevi, East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh (launch site of M/s SECON Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd). 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever



Have you planned to watch a film this Diwali?
india indian navy andhra pradesh national news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK