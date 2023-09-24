Indian Navy gets third missile-cum-ammunition barge

The Third Missile Cum Ammunition (MCA) Barge, Yard 77 (LSAM 9) was launched by Cmde G Ravi, Warship Production Superintendent (Visakhapatnam), on September 22 at Guttenadeevi, East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh (the launch site of M/s SECON), Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Third Missile Cum Ammunition (MCA) Barge, Yard 77 (LSAM 9) was launched/ Pic/PIB

With all major and auxiliary equipment/systems sourced from indigenous manufacturers, this barge is a proud flag bearer of the 'Make in India' initiatives of the Ministry of Defence.



"Contract for construction and delivery of 08 x Missile Cum Ammunition (MCA) Barge was concluded with M/s SECON Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd, Visakhapatnam, an MSME, in consonance with 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives of the Government of India. The MSME shipyard has already delivered the first MCA Barge on 18 Jul 23 and launched the Second Barge on 18 Aug 23. This Barge is being built under the classification rules of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) with a service life of 30 years. The availability of MCA Barges will provide impetus to Operational commitments of IN by facilitating Transportation, Embarkation and Disembarkation of articles/ammunition to IN Ships both alongside jetties and at outer harbours," the ministry's statement said.



Earlier this year, the Second Missile Cum Ammunition (MCA) Barge, Yard 76 (LSAM 8) was launched by Cmde G Ravi, Warship Production Superintendent (Visakhapatnam) on August 18 at Guttenadeevi, East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh (launch site of M/s SECON Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd).

