Indian Navy's Eastern Naval Command assets deliver aid in flood-hit Andhra/ X

The Indian Navy has been tasked with assisting with rescue and relief efforts in Andhra Pradesh due to catastrophic flooding caused by persistent rain. Following requests from the local administration, aircraft, flood relief teams (FRTs), and diving teams from the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam were dispatched to assist with continuing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) activities, reported ANI.

According to the ANI report, the Navy has deployed four helicopters, including two Advanced Light Helicopters and two Chetaks, as well as a Dornier aircraft, to provide search and rescue (SAR) coverage. So far, 22 stranded people have been rescued, and more than 1,000 kilogrammes of food have been airlifted to those in need.

Previously, A Sravani, a scientist at the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, stated that the Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh had received an incredible 27 cm of rainfall, resulting in extensive flooding and inundation, the report added

"A low-pressure system formed over the Bay of Bengal on August 30, which intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area by August 31. It crossed as a depression on the 31st at midnight. Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh received a staggering 27 cm of rainfall, resulting in widespread flooding and inundation," Sravani told ANI.

#IndianNavy has actively deployed assets of #EasternNavalCommand to assist state administration & @NDRFHQ in providing relief to the flood stricken citizens of #AndhraPradesh.

02 ALH, 02 Chetak & 01 Dornier aircraft have been deployed to the affected areas. 22 stranded… pic.twitter.com/pEhNZGQMDt — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) September 3, 2024

Reportedly, ten extra Flood Relief Teams have been deployed to help with rescue attempts. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), in collaboration with Central forces and district officials, has used helicopters to deliver basic supplies such as food and drinking water to impacted districts in Vijayawada.

Additional Naval assets and rescue teams are on standby to give aid if needed.

Andhra rains: CM Naidu convened a review meeting on Monday

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu convened a review meeting on Monday at the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority office to analyse the flood situation. He underlined that protecting people's lives and property is still his top concern.

Floods have devastated several neighbourhoods, including Singhnagar and Nandamuri Nagar, causing over 200,000 people to take refuge on their homes' terraces. The Chief Minister personally visited flood-affected districts to monitor relief work. In a post on X (previously Twitter), he reassured the public of the government's commitment to their protection and encouraged them to be brave during this difficult time.

"I visited the flood-affected areas in Vijayawada on the second day. I have personally supervised the assistance provided to the affected people. I assured them. The power boats sent by the Center and the arrangements made by the state government have increased the speed of relief operations. Public safety is our responsibility. All efforts are being made to bring people out of this unexpected calamity as soon as possible. I wish the affected people to be brave," the CM said in his post.