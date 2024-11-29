Two boats were identified based on continuous inputs from the Sri Lankan Navy and aerial surveillance by an Indian Navy aircraft

Based on specific information received from the Sri Lankan Navy regarding probable narcotics smuggling by Sri Lankan flagged fishing vessels in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy launched a coordinated operation to localise and intercept the boats.

Extensive surveillance was undertaken by the Indian Naval Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft and Remotely Piloted Aircraft, based on inputs from the Information Fusion Centre (Indian Ocean Region), Gurugram, and an Indian Naval ship was deployed to augment efforts a media statement released by the Indian Navy said.

Two boats were identified based on continuous inputs from the Sri Lankan Navy and aerial surveillance by an Indian Navy aircraft. Subsequently, in a closely coordinated operation between the ship and the aerial assets, both the boats were boarded by the ship’s boarding team on November 24 and 25, leading to the seizure of around 500 kg of narcotics (Crystal Meth). One additional Indian Navy ship was also tasked to augment the force level for conduct of anti-narcotics operations.

The two boats, along with crew and seized narcotics, are being handed over to Sri Lankan authorities for further legal action.

The operation reaffirms the close partnership and bonds developed between the two countries and navies. It also symbolises the combined resolve of both navies to address regional maritime challenges, and ensure safety and security in the Indian Ocean Region.