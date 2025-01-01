On 15 January 2025, the Indian Navy will commission Nilgiri, Surat, and Vaghsheer, three advanced combat platforms built indigenously, marking a significant milestone in India’s defence capabilities.

On 15 January 2025, India will witness a historic milestone in its maritime defence capabilities as the Indian Navy prepares to commission three cutting-edge combat platforms — Nilgiri, Surat, and Vaghsheer — at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai. This momentous event will mark the commissioning of Nilgiri, the lead ship of the Project 17A stealth frigate class; Surat, the final vessel of the Project 15B stealth destroyer class; and Vaghsheer, the sixth and last submarine of the Scorpene-class project.

This unprecedented occasion not only underscores India’s strides in enhancing its naval combat potential but also highlights the nation’s growing prowess in indigenous shipbuilding, cementing the country’s reputation as a global leader in defence manufacturing.

The Nilgiri, a part of the Project 17A class, is set to redefine the capabilities of India’s naval fleet. This modern stealth frigate surpasses the earlier Shivalik-class frigates in design and technological advancements. Featuring reduced radar signatures and state-of-the-art stealth technology, Nilgiri is equipped with advanced sensors and weapon systems, many of which are developed indigenously or in collaboration with global defence manufacturers.

Designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau, Nilgiri incorporates enhanced aviation facilities that allow it to operate a range of helicopters such as the Chetak, ALH, Sea King, and the newly inducted MH-60R. The ship is also equipped with a Rail-Less Helicopter Traversing System and Visual Aid and Landing Systems, ensuring smooth operations under all conditions. With the inclusion of women officers and sailors, Nilgiri also embodies the Navy’s ongoing commitment to gender inclusion in combat roles.

The commissioning of Surat will mark the final step in the Project 15B destroyer class, a successor to the Kolkata-class (Project 15A) destroyers. Surat boasts significant upgrades in design and capabilities, further elevating India’s naval might. The destroyer is equipped with cutting-edge weaponry and advanced systems that will bolster India’s naval security and strategic capabilities.

Like Nilgiri, Surat has been designed to accommodate modern aviation operations, making it capable of operating a wide range of helicopters. This enhances the ship’s multi-dimensional role in both peacetime and wartime maritime operations.

Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the Scorpene-class under Project 75, further bolsters India’s submarine fleet. Known for its quiet operations, Vaghsheer is one of the most silent and versatile diesel-electric submarines globally, capable of undertaking various critical missions including anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, area surveillance, and special operations.

Armed with wire-guided torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, and advanced sonar systems, Vaghsheer also features modular construction, which allows for future upgrades such as the integration of Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology, further enhancing its operational range and stealth capabilities.

The commissioning of Nilgiri, Surat, and Vaghsheer is a testament to the remarkable progress India has made in building self-reliance in defence manufacturing. All three platforms were designed and constructed entirely at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai, marking a significant achievement in the nation’s defence production capabilities.

The rigorous trials these platforms have undergone, including machinery tests, hull inspections, fire-fighting, and damage control drills, alongside the proving of navigation and communication systems, have ensured their readiness for deployment. The commissioning of these ships and submarines signifies India’s increasing ability to independently design, build, and maintain advanced naval assets.

This historic occasion not only amplifies India’s maritime strength but also represents the nation’s significant strides in defence technology and self-sufficiency. As Nilgiri, Surat, and Vaghsheer join the Indian Navy’s fleet, they mark a defining moment in the nation’s history and a symbol of India’s ambition to become a global leader in defence manufacturing and maritime security.