The Railways has added approximately 600 new General Class (GS) coaches to various trains over the past three months, an official statement said

Indian Railways will induct around 1,000 General Class coaches in trains by November 2024, an official statement said on Tuesday.

It said that in response to the growing demand for rail travel across the country, Indian Railways is accelerating its efforts to expand passenger facilities. As part of this initiative, the Railways has added approximately 600 new General Class (GS) coaches to various trains over the past three months. By November 2024, the total number of new GS coaches will exceed 1,000, spread across about 370 regular trains. This expansion will benefit around 1 lakh passengers daily, offering them more seating and improved travel options.

The statement said that the addition of these new coaches is part of a broader plan to enhance the travel experience for general class passengers, who represent a significant portion of the railway's daily commuters.

According to the Railway Board, the new GS coaches are designed to accommodate the increasing number of passengers while ensuring comfort, safety, and efficiency.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director (Information and Publicity) at the Railway Board, emphasized that general class passengers remain a top priority for Indian Railways. He stated that these 1,000 new GS coaches would be introduced in the period between July and November 2024, with each of the 370 trains receiving additional coaches. This will provide thousands of passengers with better travel options and ease congestion on crowded trains.

The expansion of the GS category coaches is part of a long-term strategy to increase the capacity of non-AC coaches. Over the next two years, more than 10,000 new non-AC GS coaches are expected to be added to the railway fleet. Of these, over 6,000 will be GS coaches, while the remaining will be sleeper class coaches.

These additions will allow approximately 8 lakh additional passengers to travel by train every day.

A key feature of the new coaches is their LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) design, which is lighter, stronger, and more secure compared to traditional ICF (Integral Coach Factory) coaches. The LHB coaches are designed to improve safety during accidents and reduce the damage caused, ensuring a safer travel experience for passengers.

Dr. Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, added that Central Railway will be adding 90 new GS coaches to 42 trains, which will benefit more than 90,000 additional passengers daily. This initiative aims to meet the increasing demand for train travel, particularly in heavily populated regions.

Indian Railways’ commitment to improving passenger amenities and addressing the growing demand for travel comes as part of its ongoing efforts to modernize and expand its services. With more coaches on the way, passengers can expect a more comfortable and reliable rail travel experience in the coming months.