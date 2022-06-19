Breaking News
India's daily Covid cases surpass 13,000-mark for first time in 3 months

Updated on: 19 June,2022 09:47 AM IST  |  New Delhi
With this, India's active Covid-19 caseload rose to 68,108, which accounts for 0.16 per cent of the total cases.

For the first time in three months, Covid-19 cases in India crossed the 13,000-mark, with the country reporting 13,216 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.

On February 26 this year, India recorded 11,499 Covid-19 cases. With this, India's active Covid-19 caseload rose to 68,108, which accounts for 0.16 per cent of the total cases. The government data today informed that as many as 8,148 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours thereby increasing the total recoveries to 4,26,90,845. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.63 per cent.




Mumbai Metropolitan Region has maximum Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra


At present, the daily positivity rate stands at 2.73 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is 2.47 per cent. The death toll increased to 5,24,840 with 23 fresh fatalities. Under the nationwide vaccination program, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 196 crore (1,96,00,42,768) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,52,66,330 sessions.

So far, more than 3.56 crore (3,56,40,133) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. More than 193.53 crores (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, out of which, over 12.89 crores (12,89,73,380) balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with them.

Amid the recent surge reported in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Health Ministry of India on June 9 urged States and Union Territories to not lower their guards and strictly maintain the Covid appropriate behaviour. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday wrote a letter to States/UTs and directed them to ramp up RT-PCR testing, surveillance, clinical management, vaccination, Covid-19 protocols and take timely pre-emptive actions. Bhushan also advised the government to follow a 'five-fold Strategy'.

(With inputs from ANI)

