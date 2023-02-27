India's G20 presidency: Two day W20 inception meet in Maharashtra's Aurangabad

The W20 is an official engagement group under G20 and was established during the Turkish presidency in 2015

Representative Image

The two-day W20 (Women 20) inception meeting as part of India's presidency of the G20 forum will take place in Aurangabad in Maharashtra from Monday, officials said.

Nearly 150 women dignitaries from member and guest countries and special invitees will participate in the meet, they said.

Its primary objective is to ensure gender considerations are mainstreamed into discussions of G20 and get translated into the G20 Leaders' Declaration as policies and commitments that foster gender equality and women's economic empowerment, a release earlier said.

W20 India took over the presidency from W20 Indonesia on December 12, 2022.

The inception meeting will be held in a private hotel in Aurangabad where Chair of W20 Sandhya Purecha, Founder Chair W20 Gulden Tuktan, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad and W20 chief co-ordinator Dharitri Patnaik will participate in the opening ceremony, an official said.

There will be panel discussions on issues like empowering women in nano, micro & start-up enterprises, role of women as changemakers in climate resilience action, creating and enabling ecosystem for women leaders at the grassroots.

Subjects like creating pathways for women through education & skilling, and women-led development in India will also be discussed, the official said.

On Tuesday, the delegates will take part in the Aurangabad heritage tour and visit historical gates, Aurangabad Caves and Bibi Ka Maqbara, the official said.

There will be discussions on stories of unconventional women, women-led development, policy and legal frameworks.

The team will also visit the world heritage site of Ellora Caves followed by dinner at the Ellora Visitor Centre, the official said.

A 'jan bhagidari' (people's participation) event was held in the city on Sunday evening, which saw the participation of around 1,000 women from different walks of life, including anganwadi workers, members of various NGOs and many other grassroot level workers.

Dr Farahdibha Tenrilemba, leader of the Indonesian delegation, Elena Myakotnikova of Russian delegation, South Korean delegate Angela Joo-Hyun Kang, South African delegate Sibulele Poswayo and Japanese delegate Satoko Kono participated in the interactive session.

