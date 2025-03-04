The bench told the senior advocate representing Allahbadia that fundamental rights were not (served) on a platter

Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia. File pic

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to air his ‘The Ranveer Show’ subject to maintaining “morality and decency” and an undertaking that it was suitable for all ages.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh took note of Allahbadia's submission that the podcast was his only source of livelihood and around 280 people employed by him were dependent on the show. The bench also extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Allahbadia till further orders, while asking him to join the investigation in Guwahati.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and states like Maharashtra, Assam and Odisha, said the comments made on the contentious YouTube show “India's Got Latent” was not only vulgar but perverse and urged the court not to modify the condition of not airing any show. “Let him remain silent for sometime,” he said.

The bench told senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, who was representing Allahbadia, that fundamental rights were not (served) on a platter and came with certain restrictions. The bench subsequently restrained Allahbadia from speaking anything related to the case on his show. The Centre in the meantime was directed to come up with a draft regulatory mechanism on social media content, which should be put in public domain aside from gathering suggestions from all stakeholders.

