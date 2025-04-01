The top court bench said that it would consider Allahbadia's prayer for releasing the passport two weeks later

Ranveer Allahbadia (above) was booked for his comments on parents and sex on comic Samay Raina's YouTube show "India's Got Latent". File Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article India's Got Latent row: Will maintain decency in shows, Ranveer Allahbadia to SC x 00:00

Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadi, who had moved the Supreme Court amid the India's Got Latent row, on Tuesday filed an undertaking in the top court saying he would maintain decency in his shows, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the PTI, Senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud informed a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh that his client had filed an undertaking and joined the case's investigation.

Abhinav Chandrachud sought a modification of the top court's conditions asking Ranveer Allahbadia to deposit his passport and said that it affected his livelihood, as per the PTI.

The senior counsel said that Ranveer Allahbadia had to travel abroad for interviewing different people which required holding several rounds of meetings.

The apex court bench said that if Allahbadia went abroad it was bound to affect the investigation and asked solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing Maharashtra and Assam governments, about the time-frame to complete the probe, the news agency reported.

Mehta said though he did not seek any instruction on the same, the investigation was likely to be over in two weeks.

The bench said it would consider Allahbadia's prayer for releasing the passport two weeks later.

The bench had earlier refused to allow him to travel abroad for time being and had said last month that his prayer would be considered once he joined the investigation in the case.

On March 3, the top court allowed Allahbadia to resume his podcast "The Ranveer Show" subject to maintaining "morality and decency" and making it suitable for viewers of all ages.

The bench had also extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Ranveer Allahbadia till further orders, while asking him to join investigation in Guwahati.

Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, was booked for his comments on parents and sex on comic Samay Raina's YouTube show "India's Got Latent".

Several FIRs were lodged against Allahbadia for his remarks.

On February 18, the Supreme Court had granted interim protection from arrest to Allahbadia while calling his comments "vulgar" and saying he had "dirty mind" which put the society to shame.

Apart from Allahbadia and Raina, others named in the case in Assam are comics Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija.

(with PTI inputs)