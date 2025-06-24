Breaking News
IndiGo employee alleges casteist abuse by seniors files police complaint

IndiGo employee alleges casteist abuse by seniors; files police complaint

Updated on: 24 June,2025 08:46 AM IST  |  Gurugram
Agencies |

Top

IndiGo, however, dismissed the claims as “baseless” and said it will extend its support to the law enforcement agencies as required; Upon receiving the zero FIR, Gurugram police registered an FIR at DLF Phase 1 police station on Sunday, said a police officer

IndiGo employee alleges casteist abuse by seniors; files police complaint

Representation pic

IndiGo employee alleges casteist abuse by seniors; files police complaint
An employee of budget carrier IndiGo has lodged a police complaint against three of his seniors, alleging that they used casteist slurs against him during a company meeting, officials said. IndiGo, however, dismissed the claims as “baseless” and said it will extend its support to the law enforcement agencies as required.

Sharan A, 35, from Bengaluru filed the complaint, based on which a zero FIR was registered by the city police. Upon receiving the zero FIR, Gurugram police registered an FIR at DLF Phase 1 police station on Sunday, said a police officer.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


