An employee of budget carrier IndiGo has lodged a police complaint against three of his seniors, alleging that they used casteist slurs against him during a company meeting, officials said. IndiGo, however, dismissed the claims as “baseless” and said it will extend its support to the law enforcement agencies as required.

Sharan A, 35, from Bengaluru filed the complaint, based on which a zero FIR was registered by the city police. Upon receiving the zero FIR, Gurugram police registered an FIR at DLF Phase 1 police station on Sunday, said a police officer.

