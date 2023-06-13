IndiGo flight suffers tail strike while landing at Delhi Airport

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 June,2023 12:39 PM IST  |  New Delhi
According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), IndiGo A321-252NX (Neo) aircraft VT-IMG while operating flight 6E-6183, sector Kolkata - Delhi was involved in a tail strike while landing at Delhi

Representative image/iStock

An IndiGo aircraft has been grounded after it suffered a tail strike during its landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.


The incident took place on Sunday when the plane was on course to Delhi from Kolkata. No injuries were reported in the incident.


According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), IndiGo A321-252NX (Neo) aircraft VT-IMG while operating flight 6E-6183, sector Kolkata - Delhi was involved in a tail strike while landing at Delhi.


The flight was uneventful till the approach to land at Delhi. During the approach on runway 27, the crew felt that they floated longer than normal and initiated a go-around. During the go-around maneuver, probably the bottom of the tail portion of the aircraft touched the runway surface and sustained damages, said DGCA.

The operating crew has been off-rostered pending investigation, it further said.

A senior DGCA official said that a probe has been ordered into the matter and that the aircraft has been grounded.

A tail strike occurs when the tail or empennage of an aircraft hits the ground or any other stationary object during take-off or landing.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

