IndiGo boosts its flight operations and seat capacity to and from Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, ensuring smooth travel for pilgrims and increased connectivity to major Indian cities

IndiGo has increased its flights and seat capacity to/from Prayagraj Airport during the period of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, which commenced on January 13th and will continue until February 26th, 2025.

"Initially, IndiGo had already planned a capacity increase; however, given the unprecedented demand for air travel on the Prayagraj route, more flights have been added recently. For this special period, the airline will now operate more than 165,000 seats to/from Prayagraj, more than double its normal capacity to the airport," said a statement from the airline.

During this period, IndiGo will connect Prayagraj to 10 locations in India, adding connectivity from Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Jaipur, in addition to the existing connectivity from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Raipur, and Bhubaneswar.

"Additionally, the airline has also increased capacity deployed on existing routes to/from Prayagraj by adding frequency and operating A321, its larger aircraft. Overall, the airline will operate around 900 flights to/from the city, up from 490 regular services. IndiGo is committed to supporting the efforts of the government by ensuring smooth travel for pilgrims. Besides the additional capacity that the airline has already activated, it is working on reallocating capacity from other parts of its network to add more flights, to cater to the influx of passengers," the statement continued.

"The airline has also ensured the stabilization of airfares and is committed to providing the best possible travel experience to all its customers," said officials from the airline.

"IndiGo remains dedicated to providing safe, reliable, and affordable air travel, and this capacity increase from Prayagraj underscores the airline's commitment to connecting people and places, especially during significant cultural and religious events," the statement further read.